Christmas parade in Stuart this afternoon

Saturday, Dec. 4

Food pantry from 9-11 a.m. at the Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road.

DIY ornaments from 10 a.m. until noon at the IDEA Center Fab Lab. Call 276-656-5461 for more information.

Patrick County Christmas parade at 2 p.m. in Stuart.

Christmas pine wreath-making class at 2:30 p.m. at the Martinsville library. Register for the free event by calling 276-403-5430.

Thirty-One Bingo from 5-8 p.m. at the Axton Volunteer Fire Department.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Celebrate the holidays with Piedmont Arts as the museum presents Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular—the most highly anticipated event of the holiday season—on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Martinsville High School Auditorium. The concert will be a matinee performance beginning at 3 pm. In the spirit of the holidays, Altrusa will collect non-perishable food items for Grace Network in the lobby during the symphony’s performance. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $25 for reserved seats and $5 for students in grades K–12. Tickets are on sale now at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

NCI board meeting at 1 p.m.

Dedication ceremony of P&HCC’s Patrick County training facility to former governor Gerald Baliles and Major Richard Reynolds at 2 p.m.

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Food pantry of Mount Vernon Baptist Church from 9-11 a.m., 7174 Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

Printing holiday cards for ages 2-5 from 10:30-11 a.m. and 3:30-4 p.m., $10. Register at piedmontarts.org or call 276-632-3221.

Henry County School Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Friday, Dec. 10

Henry County Parks and Recreation has made special arrangements with Santa Claus and his Elves for area children to receive a personalized letter from Santa’s Workshop. Anyone wishing for their child, relative or friend to receive one of these personalized letters should contact the Henry County Parks and Recreation Office at (276) 634-4640 to obtain a form. The registration deadline is December 10th.

O. Henry Christmas by Theatre Works Community Players at 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Book sale from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the basement of the Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church Street and hosted by Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library.

Sunday, Dec. 12

O. Henry Christmas by Theatre Works Community Players, 2 p.m. Black Box Theater.

Christmas Music, 3 p.m. Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Nominations are now being accepted for the 21st annual “Jack Dalton Community Service Award.” The award will go to the Henry County resident who best demonstrates the exemplary community service that marked Dalton’s years of public service. Dalton served as a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors for more than 24 years, and was serving as the Board Chairman at the time of his death on May 24, 2000. All nominations must be received by Thursday, December 30 at 12 p.m. The recipient of the award will be recognized at the Henry County Board of Supervisors’ meeting in January.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Art at Happy Hour, 5–7 p.m., Piedmont Arts, Admission Free. Enjoy happy hour with a casual self-guided tour of the museum’s current exhibits, Carl Chiarenza on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Print/Imprint: Asheville Printmakers and Tools of Happiness. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild. RSVP by January 5 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Friday, Jan. 21

Opening Reception, 5:30–7:30 pm, Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, Our Living Past, Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic and Tara Compton. Free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance by January 18 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Friday, Feb. 4

Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts, Free to Members, $20 Non-member Couple, $5 per Additional Child. Create lasting memories at this special dance. Arrive in style on the red carpet and enjoy a night of dancing, crafts and fun activities. Light snacks provided. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Saturday, Feb. 19

African American Read-In + Family Day, 11–1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission Free.

In conjunction with the National African American Read-In, Piedmont Arts invites the community to take part in a celebration of African American artists, performers and writers. Community members will read excerpts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors and a selection of books by African American authors will be on display. Complimentary snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome.