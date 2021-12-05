There have been two new deaths in the district due to COVID-19 since Wednesday’s report – one in Henry County and one in Patrick County.

The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the City of Martinsville.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 175, followed by Franklin County with 112, Martinsville at 94 and Patrick County with 60.

Henry County has had 462 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 275, Martinsville at 186 and Patrick County with 137.

Franklin County had 65 new cases since Wednesday’s report, Henry County had 28, there have been 15 in Patrick County and 4 in Martinsville.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population has Franklin County at 35, Patrick County at 29, Henry County at 28, and Martinsville at 13.

In total, Henry County has had 7,093 cases followed by Franklin County with 6,557, Patrick County 2,306, and Martinsville with 2,227 total.

In the state, 65% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 53%, Henry County is at 46%, Franklin County 45%, and Patrick County 38%.

The district has had 18,183 total cases, 1,060 hospitalizations and 441 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 976,599 cases, 39,887 hospitalizations and 14,753 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 49 million COVID-19 cases and 788,205 deaths. Worldwide there have been 265 million cases and 5.2 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.