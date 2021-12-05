Sunday, December 5, 2021
UNC and Georgia Tech play today

By staff
Boys Basketball: The Bulldogs play at Dan River on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Bengals play at Staunton River on Thursday at 7 p.m. Carlisle doesn’t play again until Dec. 14 at home against New Covenant at 6:30 p.m. The Warriors play Chatham on Monday at 7 p.m. in Chatham.

Girls Basketball: The Lady Cougars play at Martinsville on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Bengals play at Staunton River on Monday at 7 p.m.

College Basketball: The Hokies fall to 6-3 on the season after losing to Wake Forest Saturday afternoon 80-61. Tech hosts Cornell on Wednesday at 9 p.m. The Cavs play again on Tuesday at James Madison at 6:30 p.m. UNC plays at Georgia Tech this afternoon at 3 p.m.  

Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074. 

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

