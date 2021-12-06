HBO Max conjures up teaser to January’s ‘Harry Potter’ retrospective, ‘Return to Hogwarts’ 

HBO Max

HBO Max dropped a first-look teaser trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on Sunday night, featuring appearances from Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis and Mark Williams.

The streaming service says the project “will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.”

Besides Coltrane, Lewis and Williams, the special will feature interviews with cast principal cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, as well as Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton and director Chris Columbus, among others. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres January 1 on HBO Max.

