Monday, December 6, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentHBO Max conjures up teaser to January's 'Harry Potter' retrospective, 'Return to...
NewsEntertainment

HBO Max conjures up teaser to January’s ‘Harry Potter’ retrospective, ‘Return to Hogwarts’ 

By staff
0
14
HBO Max

HBO Max dropped a first-look teaser trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on Sunday night, featuring appearances from Robbie ColtraneMatthew Lewis and Mark Williams

The streaming service says the project “will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.”

Besides Coltrane, Lewis and Williams, the special will feature interviews with cast principal cast members Daniel RadcliffeEmma Watson and Rupert Grint, as well as Ralph FiennesHelena Bonham CarterGary OldmanImelda StauntonTom Felton and director Chris Columbus, among others. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres January 1 on HBO Max.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleMore EVs are coming. Where’s the infrastructure to support them?
Next articleOmicron live updates: Minnesota man who became one of the first cases in US speaks out
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE