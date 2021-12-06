Monday, December 6, 2021
Mostly cloudy with a high of 66 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

Rain may be mixed with winter precipitation late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Amounts are expected to be light. A warm front will lift northward across the lower Mid-Atlantic this morning, allowing temperatures to warm well above normal for early December, before a cold front passes eastward across the area this afternoon and evening. High pressure will return briefly on Tuesday before another low pressure system brings precipitation across the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Another cold front will pass across the region during the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
