Monday, December 6, 2021
Warriors play at Chatham tonight

Boys Basketball: The Bulldogs play at Dan River on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Bengals play at Staunton River on Thursday at 7 p.m. Carlisle doesn’t play again until Dec. 14 at home against New Covenant at 6:30 p.m. The Warriors play Chatham tonight at 7 p.m. in Chatham.

Girls Basketball: The Lady Cougars play at Martinsville on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Bengals play at Staunton River tonight at 7 p.m.

College Basketball: The Tar Heels are 6-2 after a 79-62 win over Georgia Tech on Sunday. UNC hosts Elon on Saturday at 8 p.m. Virginia Tech hosts Cornell on Wednesday at 9 p.m. The Cavs play again on Tuesday at James Madison at 6:30 p.m.

Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074. 

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

