‘Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac’, Halle Berry on Black progress in Hollywood, and more

­A new documentary about the unsolved murders of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac is coming to Starz this month.

Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac, is directed by Nick Broomfield, who previously directed Tupac & Biggie in 2002. The film includes newly sourced footage taken at the time of the rap icons’ killings. Broomfield claims that Suge Knight was employing LAPD officers and that they played a direct role in the murder of Notorious B.I.G. Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac, airs December 23 on Starz.

In other news, Halle Berry made her directing debut with hew new film Bruised, and she says she is encouraged as she sees more men and women of color behind the camera and in executive positions.

“There have been great strides made since the time I started 30 years ago — I looked around and I saw no Black faces. I didn’t see my story and myself reflected very much at all in television or cinema,” the Oscar winner tells The Hollywood Reporter. “So as I sit here today, 30 years from the time I started, I see a huge difference. I see Black women, Black faces, Black people all around me. I see our stories being told. And so that tells me progress is happening. Is there work to be done? Yeah, but there’s always work to be done.”

Finally, Ne-Yo, Keri Hilson, Terrence J, MC Lyte, Redman, Tank, Serayah and more star in Hip Hop Family Christmas airing Monday night at 9 p/m. ET/PT on VH1.

