What’s the best holiday movie in your home state?

Everyone of course has their own favorite holiday movies, but some states boast having one — or more — of those Christmas classics set within their borders.

With that in mind, Fandango’s streaming service Vudu surveyed thousands of film fans across the United States to discover their local favorite holiday flicks set in their states.

The result is a map of which classic films are set where, from Los Angeles’ fictional Nakatomi Plaza in Die Hard to New York City-set Elf.

Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis, notes, “As fans search for the perfect holiday movies to watch this season on Vudu, this map offers a fun way to not only discover hidden gems, but to also explore the country through a host of holiday-themed movies.”

Here’s the list of some holiday favorites, state-by-state, in alphabetical order:

Alaska – Fatman

Arizona – Bad Santa

California – Die Hard

Colorado – Jack Frost

Florida – Ernest Saves Christmas

Georgia – A Madea Christmas

Illinois – Home Alone

Indiana – A Christmas Story

Kansas – Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Louisiana – Last Holiday

Maryland – Home for the Holidays

Missouri – Meet Me in St. Louis

Massachusetts – Little Women

Nebraska – I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Michigan – Prancer

Minnesota – Jingle All the Way

New Jersey – Just Friends

Pennsylvania – Trading Places

New Hampshire – Eight Crazy Nights

New York – Elf

Vermont – White Christmas

