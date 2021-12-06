What’s the best holiday movie in your home state?

Everyone of course has their own favorite holiday movies, but some states boast having one — or more — of those Christmas classics set within their borders.
With that in mind, Fandango’s streaming service Vudu surveyed thousands of film fans across the United States to discover their local favorite holiday flicks set in their states.
The result is a map of which classic films are set where, from Los Angeles’ fictional Nakatomi Plaza in Die Hard to New York City-set Elf.
Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis, notes, “As fans search for the perfect holiday movies to watch this season on Vudu, this map offers a fun way to not only discover hidden gems, but to also explore the country through a host of holiday-themed movies.”
Here’s the list of some holiday favorites, state-by-state, in alphabetical order:
Alaska – Fatman
Arizona – Bad Santa
California – Die Hard
Colorado – Jack Frost
Florida – Ernest Saves Christmas
Georgia – A Madea Christmas
Illinois – Home Alone
Indiana – A Christmas Story
Kansas – Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Louisiana – Last Holiday
Maryland – Home for the Holidays
Missouri – Meet Me in St. Louis
Massachusetts – Little Women
Nebraska – I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Michigan – Prancer
Minnesota – Jingle All the Way
New Jersey – Just Friends
Pennsylvania – Trading Places
New Hampshire – Eight Crazy Nights
New York – Elf
Vermont – White Christmas
