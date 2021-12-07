Tuesday, December 7, 2021
﻿Sex and the City﻿’s Chris Noth calls Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall feud “sad and uncomfortable”

By staff
Sex and the City’s Chris Noth says the alleged feud between fellow cast members Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall was “sad and uncomfortable.”

In an interview with The Guardianpublished Monday, Noth was asked about Cattrall’s absence from the SATC revival, And Just Like That…, and admitted he had “absolutely no idea” why she chose not to reprise her role as Samantha Jones. 

“I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions. I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close,” he said, before adding, “I liked her, I thought she was marvelous in the show.”

“Some people move on for their own reasons,” Noth continued. “I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.”

While it’s been known for a while that Cattrall would not return for the new SATC series, some may not know that Noth almost didn’t return, either. The actor admitted he was unsure if the infamous Mr. Big should return because he thought the character had reached its end. However, the show’s writer and director, Michael Patrick King, changed his mind. 

“It was a long conversation, it continued through the pandemic and he took in a lot of my ideas and we came up with a way for me to work into it,” Noth shared. 

And Just Like That… — starring SJP, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon — premieres Thursday, December 9 on HBO Max with two episodes. The remaining eight will be released each subsequent Thursday.

 

