Delphi murders: Police investigating fake model profile who contacted underage girls

(NEW YORK) — Police investigating the mysterious Delphi, Indiana, murders are looking for the person who, they said, created fake Snapchat and Instagram profiles, posed as a wealthy male model and contacted underage girls.

Delphi eighth-graders Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, were killed on Feb. 13, 2017 while walking on a local hiking trail. The girls had documented some of their walk on Snapchat. Years later, no arrests have been made.

While investigating the double killing, authorities found a fake online profile called “anthony_shots,” which used photos of a known male model and communicated with underage girls “to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them,” Indiana State Police said in a news release Monday.

Anthony_shots “portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars,” police said.

Authorities are now looking for information about the person who created the anthony_shots profile, which was used in 2016 and 2017 on Snapchat and Instagram, police said.

The male model in the photos has been identified and isn’t a person of interest, police said.

Police asked anyone who communicated with, met with or tried to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Piers wouldn’t say if Abby and Libby communicated with the fake profile.

The Delphi case has been a mystery for years.

Soon after Abby and Libby were killed, authorities released a grainy image of the suspect, who they say was on the hiking trail the day the girls went missing. State police in 2019 released video footage from Libby’s phone; the brief video clip showed a grainy image of the suspect walking on the bridge near where the girls were last seen.

Police also publicized the suspect’s voice — a recording of him saying “down the hill” — which was recovered from Libby’s phone.

Police in 2019 released a new suspect sketch that officials said was based on a witness’ recollection of what he or she saw.

