Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Football player, 16, slain in Michigan school shooting to be mourned at funeral

By staff
(OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich.) — Family and friends are gathering Tuesday to remember 16-year-old football player Tate Myre, who was killed one week ago in a shooting at his Michigan high school.

Myre, a junior, was one of four students killed in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township. The suspected gunman and his parents have been charged.

Myre died in a patrol car while deputies were taking him from his school to a hospital, authorities said.

Myre, an honors student, was “beloved by all” and had a “bright future,” the Oxford football team said. Myre had been on the school’s varsity football team since he was a freshman, the team said.

The teen loved Christmas, his family dog and spending time with his family, friends and girlfriend, his obituary said.

The funeral begins at noon.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

