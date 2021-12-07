Jennifer Lawrence re-teaming with her ‘Don’t Look Up’ director Adam McKay for Theranos scandal film ‘Bad Blood’

Getty for Netflix

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence‘s latest film, Don’t Look Up, has yet to debut, but she’s re-teaming with its director, Adam McKay for a new project.

Variety reports Lawrence and McKay will tackle the Theranos scandal, with Lawrence producing and playing the company’s disgraced CEO Elizabeth Holmes. Holmes took Silicon Valley and Wall Street by storm with the invention of a revolutionary blood scanner, only to be exposed as a fraud when it was discovered she knew the machines never worked.

She’s currently on trial.

This project, for Apple Studios and Legendary Pictures will be based on Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist John Carreyrou‘s book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup.

The scandal is also being turned into a limited Hulu series called The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried as Holmes; that project is based on the ABC News Radio podcast of the same name. Seyfried took on the role after Kate McKinnon exited; the SNL star is still producing. The series will also star William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, and Sam Waterston, among others.

Don’t Look Up hits theaters December 10, and streams on Netflix December 24.

