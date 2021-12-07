(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Richard Adams, 66 of Martinsville, passed at SOVAH Martinsville Hospital, on Monday, December 6, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Joseph Catoe, 78, of Columbia, S.C., departed this life on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Heartland of Columbia Nursing Facility, Columbia, S.C. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Veola Draper, 77, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at her home. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lawrence Monroe Duncan, 90, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville is handling arrangements.

Hardin H. Edwards, 81, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Equilla Henderson, 69, of Rosemary Lane, Danville, Va., departed this life on Friday, December 3, 2021, at SOVAH Health-Danville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Beatrice Ingram, 82, of East Church Street, Martinsville, Va. departed from this life on Monday, December 6, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Jack Dempsey Lemons, 86, of Martinsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 3, 2021. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park with military honors by the Veterans Honor Guard of Martinsville and Henry County. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Lemons family.

James “Jim” Gary Newman, age 58, of Patrick Springs, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Lane, Critz, VA 24082. Moody Funeral Home is in charge.

Gwendolyn Wingfield, 66, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed at SOVAH of Martinsville on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.