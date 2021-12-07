Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Warriors win, Bulldogs play at Dan River tonight

Warriors play at Chatham tonight

Boys Basketball: Magna Vista beat Chatham last night 57-55. Carlisle is at High Point Christian and the Bulldogs play at Dan River tonight, both at 7 p.m. The Bengals play at Staunton River on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Staunton River embarrassed the Lady Bengals 57-17. Carlisle is at High Point Christian at 5:30 p.m. today and James River is at Bassett and Dan River is at Martinsville, both at 7 p.m. The Lady Cougars play at Martinsville on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball: The Cavs play again tonight at James Madison at 6:30 p.m. Virginia Tech hosts Cornell on Wednesday at 9 p.m. UNC hosts Elon on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074.

