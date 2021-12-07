Wednesday, December 8, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentStarz renews 'Power Book II: Ghost', Boyz II Men musical, and more
NewsEntertainment

Starz renews ‘Power Book II: Ghost’, Boyz II Men musical, and more

By staff
0
21
Starz

Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for a third season on Starz with production set to commence in early 2022. The series features Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis McLean, and Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate. Season two premiered Sunday, November 21 and continues Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

“The continued success and cultural resonance of the Power Universe is unprecedented, and fans are clearly still hungry for more Power Book II: Ghost,” Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at Starz, said in a statement. “We’re excited for the third season of the star-studded series to get into production early next year just ahead of the debut of Power Book IV: Force, the fourth installment in the rapidly expanding franchise.

In other news, a movie musical inspired by the music of Boyz II Men is being developed by Amazon Studios, according to The Hollywood ReporterMalcolm D. Lee, director of The Best Man, The Best Man Holiday, and Girls Trip, is one of the producers, and is in talks to direct the film, titled Brotherly. The movie will follow a group of men who return to West Philadelphia for a high school reunion.

Finally, the 80s sitcoms The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes will be presented with live reenactments Tuesday night. Kevin Hart stars in Diff’rent Strokes as Gary Coleman‘s character, Arnold Drummond, and Damon Wayans plays his brother Willis, originally portrayed byTodd BridgesGabrielle Union will play Tootie, originally portrayed by Kim Fields, in The Facts of Life,

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes, will air live Tuesday, December 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleThe snot so fun joys of parenthood, according to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Next articleRebel Wilson says her Hollywood team thought losing weight would cost her “millions”
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE