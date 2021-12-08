Wednesday, December 8, 2021
1 dead as car crashes into water near Niagara Falls

By staff
(NIAGARA FALLS) — One woman was killed after the car she was in crashed into the waters on top of the American side of Niagara Falls Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The black sedan was roughly 75 to 100 yards from the brink of the falls Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation told ABC affiliate WKBW.

The Coast Guard said the unidentified female driver was pronounced dead at the scene after they sent a helicopter to airlift people from the vehicle.

It is not immediately known how the car crashed into the river or if there was anyone else in the vehicle.

