‘Dune’, ‘The Power of the Dog’ top for movies, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Succession’ for TV with American Film Institute

Once again, the American Film Institute has made its picks for the year’s best in TV and film, and among this year’s honorees are Emmy winners Ted Lasso and Succession on the TV side, and the films Dune, and The Power of the Dog, and Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story.

Each year, the organization singles out 10 entries for both the big and small screens, and a number of “special” honorees. Each of the 10 movies and 10 TV shows chosen, have been, “deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image.”

In addition, the AFI chose a handful of works, Kenneth Branagh‘s Belfast, and Netflix’s smash Squid Game for its yearly Special Award, “designated for works of excellence that fall outside of the Institute’s criteria of American film and television.”

The honorees will be celebrated at a private reception on January 7, 2022. On January 8, the AFI Movie Club will showcase them, along with new content exclusive to AFI.com.

Here are the 2021 AFI AWARDS Honorees:

AFI MOVIES OF THE YEAR

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Tick Tick Boom

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

AFI TELEVISION PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR

Hacks

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Reservation Dogs

Schimgadoon!

Succession

Ted Lasso

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

The White Lotus

AFI SPECIAL AWARD

Belfast

Squid Game

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

