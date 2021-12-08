E! People’s Choice Awards 2021 — The winners

After weeks of voting, the results are in!
The 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards celebrated all things entertainment Tuesday night in a two-hour ceremony hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson.
Prior to Tuesday’s celebration, the top four honorees of the night were announced with Halle Berry receiving the Icon of 2021 Award. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson scored the People’s Champion Award and during his inspiring, heartfelt speech passed his award on to a Make-A Wish recipient, who attended the PCAs courtesy of the foundation.
“You’ve inspired me and everyone around you and certainly everyone here,” Johnson said. “I want to give you this.”
The Fashion Icon Award was accepted by Kim Kardashian West, who gave a shout out to her ex Kanye West crediting him with introducing her to the world of fashion. Christina Aguilera was honored with the PCAs first-ever Music Icon Award during this year’s ceremony and delivered a show-stopping performance of her biggest hits including “Genie in a Bottle,” “Dirty,” “Stronger,” and “Beautiful” — complete with three seamless outfit changes.
Other performances included H.E.R, who honored the life and legacy of R&B legend Marvin Gaye — which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the release of his renowned record “What’s Going on” — and country star Blake Shelton.
Here is the full list of People’s Choice Award winners:
People’s Champion Award
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Fashion Icon Award
Kim Kardashian
Music Icon Award
Christina Aguilera
People’s Icon of 2021
Halle Berry
The Movie of 2021
Black Widow
The Comedy Movie of 2021
Free Guy
The Action Movie of 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Drama Movie of 2021
Cruella
The Family Movie of 2021
Luca
The Male Movie Star of 2021
Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
The Female Movie Star of 2021
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
The Drama Movie Star of 2021
Kevin Hart (Fatherhood)
The Comedy Movie Star of 2021
Dwayne Johnson(Jungle Cruise)
The Action Movie Star of 2021
Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
The Show of 2021
Loki
The Drama Show of 2021
Grey’s Anatomy
The Comedy Show of 2021
Never Have I Ever
The Reality Show of 2021
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
The Competition Show of 2021
The Voice
The Male TV Star of 2021
Tom Hiddleston (Loki)
The Female TV Star of 2021
Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)
The Drama TV Star of 2021
Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
The Comedy TV Star of 2021
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
The Daytime Talk Show of 2021
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Competition Contestant of 2021
JoJo Siwa (Dancing With the Stars)
The Reality TV Star of 2021
Khloé Kardashian(Keeping Up With the Kardashians)
The Bingeworthy Show of 2021
Squid Game
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021
Lucifer
The Male Artist of 2021
Lil Nas X
The Female Artist of 2021
Adele
The Group of 2021
BTS
The Song of 2021
“Butter” (BTS)
The Album of 2021
Sour(Olivia Rodrigo)
The Country Artist of 2021
Blake Shelton
The Latin Artist of 2021
Bad Bunny
The New Artist of 2021
Olivia Rodrigo
The Music Video of 2021
“Butter” (BTS)
The Collaboration Song of 2021
“Stay” (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)
The Social Star of 2021
Britney Spears
The Pop Special of 2021
Friends: The Reunion
The Comedy Act of 2021
Vaccinated and Horny Tour (Chelsea Handler)
The Game Change of 2021
Simone Biles
The Pop Podcast of 2021
Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain
