Obituaries

Richard Adams, 66 of Martinsville, passed at SOVAH Martinsville Hospital, on Monday, December 6, 2021. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Paul Hooker officiating. Burial will follow at the County Line Church of God of Prophecy cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Joseph Catoe, 78, of Columbia, S.C., departed this life on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Heartland of Columbia Nursing Facility, Columbia, S.C. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Veola Draper, 77, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at her home. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lawrence Monroe Duncan, 90, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville is handling arrangements.

Carlton Eanes Jr., 61, of Martinsville, Virginia passed on Monday, December 6, 2021 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Hardin H. Edwards, 81, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Equilla Henderson, 69, of Rosemary Lane, Danville, Va., departed this life on Friday, December 3, 2021, at SOVAH Health-Danville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Beatrice Ingram, 82, of East Church Street, Martinsville, Va. departed from this life on Monday, December 6, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Jack Dempsey Lemons, 86, of Martinsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 3, 2021. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park with military honors by the Veterans Honor Guard of Martinsville and Henry County. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Lemons family.

Cynthia Minter, 65, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at SOVAH of Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Malory Davis Minter, 88, of Stuart, Va. passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, Va.

Amanda Beulah Thomas Morris, 95, of Collinsville, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services beginning at 10 a.m. burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park entrusted with arrangements.

James “Jim” Gary Newman, age 58, of Patrick Springs, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Lane, Critz, VA 24082. Moody Funeral Home is in charge.

Joe Frank Rakestraw, 89, of Martinsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Friends may visit and sign the register book from 2 until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home. The family has requested services be private with full military honors. Burial will be in Roselawn Burial Park. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park entrusted with arrangements.

Gwendolyn Wingfield, 66, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed at SOVAH of Martinsville on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.