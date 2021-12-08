The Virginia Department of Health says there have been four new deaths in the district due to COVID-19 since Tuesday’s report, all in Henry County.

The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the city of Martinsville.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 184, followed by Franklin County with 114, Martinsville at 94 and Patrick County with 60.

Henry County has had 471 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 281, Martinsville at 186 and Patrick County with 137.

Franklin County had 45 new cases since Tuesday’s report, Henry County had 29, there have been 14 in Patrick County and eight in Martinsville.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population has Franklin County at 51, Patrick County with 49, Henry County and Martinsville are both at 37.

In total, Henry County has had 7,200 cases followed by Franklin County with 6,693, Patrick County 2,352, and Martinsville with 2,257 total.

In the state, 65% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 54%, Henry and Franklin counties are at 46%, and Patrick County 39%.

The district has had 18,502 total cases, 1,075 hospitalizations and 452 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 988,147 cases, 40,186 hospitalizations and 14,838 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 49 million COVID-19 cases and 791,613 deaths. Worldwide there have been 267 million cases and 5.2 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.