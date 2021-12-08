Wednesday, December 8, 2021
HomeSportsScoreboard roundup -- 12/7/21
Sports

Scoreboard roundup — 12/7/21

By staff
0
4
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Brooklyn 102, Dallas 99
New York 121, San Antonio 109
LA Lakers 117, Boston 102

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2
NY Islanders 5, Ottawa 3
Nashville 5, Detroit 2
Toronto 5, Columbus 4
Anaheim 2, Buffalo 0
Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4, Florida 3 (OT)
NY Rangers 6, Chicago 2
Minnesota 4, Edmonton 1
San Jose 5, Calgary 3

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Villanova 67, Syracuse 53
Kansas 78, UTEP 52
Kentucky 76, Southern U. 64
Arkansas 86, Charlotte 66
Texas Tech 57, Tennessee 52
Southern Cal 80, East Kentucky 68

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleE! People’s Choice Awards 2021 — The winners
Next article‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ returns with lighthearted take on ‘Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE