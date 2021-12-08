Scoreboard roundup — 12/7/21

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Brooklyn 102, Dallas 99
New York 121, San Antonio 109
LA Lakers 117, Boston 102
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2
NY Islanders 5, Ottawa 3
Nashville 5, Detroit 2
Toronto 5, Columbus 4
Anaheim 2, Buffalo 0
Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4, Florida 3 (OT)
NY Rangers 6, Chicago 2
Minnesota 4, Edmonton 1
San Jose 5, Calgary 3
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Villanova 67, Syracuse 53
Kansas 78, UTEP 52
Kentucky 76, Southern U. 64
Arkansas 86, Charlotte 66
Texas Tech 57, Tennessee 52
Southern Cal 80, East Kentucky 68
