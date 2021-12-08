Wednesday, December 8, 2021
HomeDailiesBulldogs beat Dan River, Warriors play Morehead tonight
DailiesSports

Bulldogs beat Dan River, Warriors play Morehead tonight

By staff
0
9138
Warriors play at Chatham tonight

Boys Basketball: Martinsville defeated Dan River 69-50 last night. Patrick County is at Floyd County and Morehead is at Magna Vista tonight, both at 7 p.m. The Bengals play at Staunton River on Thursday at 7 p.m. 

Girls Basketball: The Piedmont Classical is at Carlisle at 5 p.m on Thursday and Martinsville plays at William Fleming at 7 p.m. The Lady Cougars play at Martinsville on Friday at 5:30 p.m. 

College Basketball: JMU beat UVA last night 52-49. The Cavs host FDU on Saturday at 2 p.m. Virginia Tech hosts Cornell tonight at 9 p.m. and UNC hosts Elon on Saturday at 8 p.m. 

Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074. 

Previous articleFour new deaths in the district due to COVID-19 since Tuesday
Next articleObituaries
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE