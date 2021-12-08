Bulldogs beat Dan River, Warriors play Morehead tonight

Boys Basketball: Martinsville defeated Dan River 69-50 last night. Patrick County is at Floyd County and Morehead is at Magna Vista tonight, both at 7 p.m. The Bengals play at Staunton River on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: The Piedmont Classical is at Carlisle at 5 p.m on Thursday and Martinsville plays at William Fleming at 7 p.m. The Lady Cougars play at Martinsville on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball: JMU beat UVA last night 52-49. The Cavs host FDU on Saturday at 2 p.m. Virginia Tech hosts Cornell tonight at 9 p.m. and UNC hosts Elon on Saturday at 8 p.m.

