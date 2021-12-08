“Witness the return of the legend” — Disney+ unveils new teaser for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Disney+

Star Wars fans are just weeks away from the Mandalorian spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett, and to keep them hanging on, Disney+ has released a new teaser.

Truth told, there’s not too much new footage in the sneak peek, but one cool sequence shows the bounty hunter suiting up in his trademark Mandalorian armor — with the help of some pit droids, the little skittish mechanics first seen in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Also shown is Temuera Morrison scoping out the Tatooine palace of Jabba the Hutt in a scene apparently set before the events of Mando.

As that series’ second season finale showed, Fett and his fellow hunter, Ming-Na Wen‘s Fennec Shand, take over the palace headquarters of Jabba’s crime syndicate.

“Witness the return of the legend,” a title card reads.

The Book of Boba Fett debuts December 29 on Disney+.

