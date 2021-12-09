‘Yellowstone’ launches official podcast

Photo: Ben Trivett

If you can’t get enough of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone — and the ratings suggest you can’t — there’s now a new official podcast for that.

Hosted by Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy on the hit show, the first episode has just dropped, featuring cast members Wes Bentley and Luke Grimes.

The podcast’s producers promise its first season will boast guests including show creator Taylor Sheridan, as well as stars including Kelly Reilly, Gil Birmingham, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Ryan Bingham, Jen Landon, Mo’ Brings Plenty, and Forrie Smith.

The Yellowstone podcast, presented by Wynn Las Vegas and produced by 101 Studios, will also welcome stars from the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883, which stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett.

