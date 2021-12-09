Thursday, December 9, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainment'Yellowstone' launches official podcast
NewsEntertainment

‘Yellowstone’ launches official podcast

By staff
0
12
Photo: Ben Trivett

If you can’t get enough of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone — and the ratings suggest you can’t — there’s now a new official podcast for that. 

Hosted by Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy on the hit show, the first episode has just dropped, featuring cast members Wes Bentley and Luke Grimes

The podcast’s producers promise its first season will boast guests including show creator Taylor Sheridan, as well as stars including Kelly ReillyGil BirminghamCole HauserKelsey Asbille, Ryan BinghamJen LandonMo’ Brings Plenty, and Forrie Smith.

The Yellowstone podcast, presented by Wynn Las Vegas and produced by 101 Studios, will also welcome stars from the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883, which stars Tim McGrawFaith HillSam ElliottIsabel May, and LaMonica Garrett.

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleNLRB set to count votes for Starbucks union election in Buffalo, New York
Next articleNick Cannon explains why he returned to work so quickly following the passing of five-month-old son Zen
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE