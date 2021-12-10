Issa Rae supports Black businesses for the holidays, ‘Get Out’ voted number one screenplay, and more

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Issa Rae is supporting Black businesses for the holidays. The Insecure star has teamed with American Express for this weekend’s ByBlack Bazaar pop-up marketplace in Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday. The shopping event, located at 1005 Mateo Street in Downtown LA, will feature 16 local and nationally known businesses prioritizing Black-owned companies that don’t have a physical store, allowing them to connect with live customers.

“Just thinking about shopping small and Black businesses in general, the last couple of years, even in my neighborhood, our businesses have been most affected by the pandemic,” Rae told People. “To be able to just support them genuinely and supporting families feels right and important to me, especially during this holiday season.”

In film news, the Writer’s Guild of America named Jordan Peele‘s 2017 film Get Out as the best screenplay of the 21st century. Peele won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for his breakout horror film, and also earned nominations for Best Picture and Best Director. The movie’s star, Daniel Kaluuya, was nominated for Best Actor.

In television news, Tyler Perry is expanding his programming with Tyler Perry’s Zatima on BET+, a spin-off of Tyler Perry’s Sistas. The 10-episode series follows Fatima, played by Crystal Renee Hayslett, and Zac, portrayed by Devale Ellis, as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. Zatima started production at Tyler Perry Studios this week and will premiere in 2022 on BET+.

Finally, congratulations to Olympic champion Simone Biles who was named TIME‘s 2021 Athlete of the Year. Last week, the 24-year-old gymnast was also chosen as one of People magazine’s People of the Year, and was hailed for bringing mental health to the forefront, when she decided to sit out part of the Tokyo Olympics.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.