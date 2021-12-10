Friday, December 10, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentMads Mikkelsen makes debut as Grindelwald in new ﻿'Fantastic Beasts' ﻿teaser
NewsEntertainment

Mads Mikkelsen makes debut as Grindelwald in new ﻿’Fantastic Beasts’ ﻿teaser

By staff
0
17
Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Harry Potter fans get to return to the world of wizardry with a teaser trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. 

The clip advertising the third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise offers a retrospective of Harry Potter films past, along with clips of diehard fans dressed in wizard robes and wands.

It also offers a first look at Hannibal’s Mads Mikkelsen, who stepped into the role of Gellert Grindelwald after Johnny Depp dropped out of the project following allegations of abuse by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp portrayed Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, released in 2018. 

Mikkelsen can be seen in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clip where he’s caught in the middle of a mob of people. Grindelwald is portrayed as the villain in the film, the dark wizard counterpart to Dumbledore. The trailer also sees Jude Law reprising his role as young Dumbledore and Eddie Redmayne as Dumbledore’s ally, Newt Scamander. 

Fantastic Beasts is slated to premiere in the U.S. in April 2022. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleJohn Legend to bring ‘Phantom of the Opera’ to New Orleans in modern-day retelling
Next articleSocial spending plan will help ease pain from record-breaking inflation: White House
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE