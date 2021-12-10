Trailer for ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre’ shows Jason Statham, Hugh Grant & more in action

Daniel Smith; Miramax Film NY, LLC

Jason Statham is back in the action-packed trailer for Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre.

The film follows Statham’s Orson Fortune, an elite spy who is tasked with stopping billionaire arms dealer Greg Simmonds, played by Hugh Grant, from selling deadly technological weaponry that would wreak havoc across the globe.

In true Statham fashion, the trailer shows him fighting crime with plenty of explosions, action sequences and his signature growl. “As a private contractor, you possess a unique set of skills,” a voice over says in the beginning, followed by shots of Statham taking down a team of criminals in an elevator.

The supporting cast of Grant, Josh Hartnett, Aubrey Plaza and Cary Elwes are also seen in action, Josh starring as Danny Francesco, a movie megastar tasked with going undercover and infiltrating Simmonds’ empire, with Aubrey also taking part in Statham’s crime-fighting team.

Operation Fortune is co-written and directed by Guy Ritchie. It’s set to premiere on January 21.

