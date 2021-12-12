(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Robert Jason Bailey, 47, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Carl Attison Bishop, 97, of Martinsville, VA passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Bishop family.

Juanita Bumpher, 56, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Mollie Wilson Compton, 95, of Axton, VA passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service and other times at her residence. Interment will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services is serving the Compton family.

Betty Jean Hollandsworth 85, of Bassett passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Frances M. Hopkins 84, of Bassett passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Cynthia Minter, 65, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at SOVAH of Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Malory Davis Minter, 88, of Stuart, Va. passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, Va.

Mary Lovell Prillaman went home to Jesus on Friday, December 10, 2021, at age 74. There will be a graveside funeral service held at Henry Memorial Park, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Her family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Dolly Spencer, 36, of Bassett, passed away at her home, on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lucille McAlexander Wilkins, 85, of Bassett, VA passed away on Friday December 10, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Collinsville Church of the Brethren. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service also at the church and other times at the home of David and Angie Wilkins, 65 Sandalwood Drive, Bassett, VA. Entombment will be at Roselawn Abbey. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Wilkins family.