The Virginia Department of Health says there have been two new deaths in the district due to COVID-19 since Wednesday, one in Henry County and one in Franklin County.

The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the city of Martinsville.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 185, followed by Franklin County with 115, Martinsville at 94 and Patrick County with 60.

Henry County has had 473 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 282, Martinsville at 187 and Patrick County with 137.

Franklin County had 58 new cases since Wednesday, Henry County had 39, there have been 21 in Patrick County and 12 in Martinsville.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population has Patrick County at 54, Franklin County at 49, Martinsville at 46, and Henry County at 40.

In total, Henry County has had 7,239 cases followed by Franklin County with 6,751, Patrick County 2,373, and Martinsville with 2,269 total.

In the state, 66% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 54%, Henry County 47%, Franklin County 46%, and Patrick County 39%.

The district has had 18,632 total cases, 1,079 hospitalizations and 454 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 994,069 cases, 40,346 hospitalizations and 14,895 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 49 million COVID-19 cases and 797,179 deaths. Worldwide there have been 269 million cases and 5.3 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.