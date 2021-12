Boys Basketball: Bassett plays at Tunstall, Magna Vista is at G.W. Danville and Dan River is at Martinsville on Tuesday. All games are at 7 p.m.

College Basketball: Dayton beat the Hokies this afternoon 62-57. UNC improves to 7-2 with an 80-63 win over Elon last night. UNC plays at home against Furman on Tuesday at 7 p.m., Tech hosts St. Bonaventure Friday at 4 p.m., and the Cavs host FDU on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074.