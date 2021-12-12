O. Henry Christmas at Black Box Theatre this afternoon

Sunday, Dec. 12

O. Henry Christmas by Theatre Works Community Players, 2 p.m. Black Box Theater.

Christmas Music, 3 p.m. Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.

Monday, Dec. 13

Martinsville School Board meeting at 6 p.m. in council chambers

Henry County PSA meeting at 6 p.m. on the 4th floor of Henry County Administration Building.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Chix with Stix from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Martinsville City Council meeting at 7 p.m.

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Free community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Mothers of Preschoolers first meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Horsepasture Christian Church.

Friday, Dec. 17

Red truck canvas painting class at 6 p.m. at the Ararat Ruritan Club, led by Debbie Culler.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Food bank from 9-11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main Street in Martinsville.

Blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren, 144 Mount Hermon Church Road in Bassett.

Toy ride and drive 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Stanleytown in Winn Dixie. Bring an unwrapped toy. The event concludes at Performance 276, at 714 North Memorial Boulevard.

Monday, Dec. 20

Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at New College Institute, 191 Fayette Street.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Nominations are now being accepted for the 21st annual “Jack Dalton Community Service Award.” The award will go to the Henry County resident who best demonstrates the exemplary community service that marked Dalton’s years of public service. Dalton served as a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors for more than 24 years, and was serving as the Board Chairman at the time of his death on May 24, 2000. All nominations must be received by Thursday, December 30 at 12 p.m. The recipient of the award will be recognized at the Henry County Board of Supervisors’ meeting in January.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Art at Happy Hour, 5–7 p.m., Piedmont Arts, Admission Free. Enjoy happy hour with a casual self-guided tour of the museum’s current exhibits, Carl Chiarenza on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Print/Imprint: Asheville Printmakers and Tools of Happiness. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild. RSVP by January 5 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Friday, Jan. 21

Opening Reception, 5:30–7:30 pm, Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, Our Living Past, Dear B.J.: Postcards from the Pandemic and Tara Compton. Free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP attendance by January 18 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Friday, Feb. 4

Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts, Free to Members, $20 Non-member Couple, $5 per Additional Child. Create lasting memories at this special dance. Arrive in style on the red carpet and enjoy a night of dancing, crafts and fun activities. Light snacks provided. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Saturday, Feb. 19

African American Read-In + Family Day, 11–1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission Free.

In conjunction with the National African American Read-In, Piedmont Arts invites the community to take part in a celebration of African American artists, performers and writers. Community members will read excerpts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors and a selection of books by African American authors will be on display. Complimentary snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome.