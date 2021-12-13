“Belfast”, “West Side Story” lead Critics Choice film nominations

L-R – Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill, Judi Dench in “Belfast” — Focus Features/Rob Youngson

The Critics Choice Association has announced its picks for the year’s best movies, and Kenneth Branagh‘s Belfast and Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story lead the field in the film category, with 11 nominations apiece.

Branagh was nominated in the Best Director and Best Screenplay categories for his drama, which also earned Best Supporting Actor nods for both Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds; Best Supporting Actress for Caitríona [katrina] Balfe; Best Young Actor/Actress for Jude Hill and Best Acting Ensemble, among others.

Spielberg was also given a Best Director nomination; West Side Story also earned noms for Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno in the Best Supporting Actress category, while Rachel Zegler is up for Best Young Actor/Actress, and the cast was also nominated in the Best Acting Ensemble category.

Other heralded films included Dune and The Power of the Dog, which picked up ten noms each. Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley collected eight, while King Richard and Don’t Look Up were each nominated for six awards.

Hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards will air live on The CW and TBS, from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on in Los Angeles, on Sunday, January 9, 2022. The Critics Choice Television Awards nominees were announced December 6; winners will also be announced January 9.

Here are the film nominations for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards:

BEST PICTURE

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story

BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Rita Moreno – West Side Story

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Jude Hill – Belfast

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Saniyya Sidney – King Richard

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder – CODA

Tony Kushner – West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune

