Nick Cannon is taking ‘Wild ‘N Out’ on the road in 2022

Nick Cannon believes the show must go on, even when mourning the passing of his five-month-old son, Zen.

As he continues to host his daily TV talk show, Nick announced he’s hosting the Wild ‘N Out Live Tour in 2022. The 23-city tour kicks off May 20 in Atlanta and continues through July 2 in Atlantic City, NJ. Tour stops include Charlotte, Boston, Cincinnati, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Detroit, Cleveland, and Los Angeles.

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live will include comedy, variety and game show elements, and each night, members of the audience will be invited on stage to join the fun.

Pre-sale tickets are now available until Thursday, December 16 at 10 p.m. local time for Citi card holders at Citi Entertainment. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

The 16th season finale of Wild ‘N Out airs Tuesday night at 8 p.m. / 7p.m. Central on VH1. You can also see Nick in his new holiday film, Miracles Across 125th Street, which premieres on December 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

Cannon directed, produced and stars in Miracles Across 125th Street, about a Harlem rapper who returns to his family’s church after battling drug addiction. The film co-stars Lil Kim, Teyana Taylor, Chrisette Michele, Akon, Jim Jones, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Tommy Davidson, Fred Hammond, Karen Clark Sheard, Marsha Warfield and more.

