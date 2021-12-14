O.J. Simpson granted early release from his parole

Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images

He hasn’t commented publicly about it, but O.J. Simpson‘s parole has ended early.

The former football great and actor, who was famously acquitted in 1995 of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, was convicted in 2008 of armed robbery and kidnapping, following a 2007 confrontation with two sports-collectibles dealers in a Las Vegas hotel.

Simpson, 74, had been on parole since October 2017 following a nine-year prison stint stemming from the incident, but the Nevada State Police’s Division of Parole and Probation recently sent an early discharge request to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners.

On November 30, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an early discharge hearing, and on December 6, the board approved the request, according to the Nevada State Police.

