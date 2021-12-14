(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Naheed Bhatti, 56, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Carl Attison Bishop, 97, of Martinsville, VA passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Bishop family.

Howard Breedlove, 88, of Axton, Virginia, passed away at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Juanita Bumpher, 56, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Barbara Chisholm, 72, of Second St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Mollie Wilson Compton, 95, of Axton, VA passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service and other times at her residence. Interment will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services is serving the Compton family.

Esther Ann Grogan Eller, 83, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home Martinsville, Virginia followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville. McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville has been entrusted with arrangements.

Kolton Parker Helbert, 27, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, as a result of a tragic accident on the railroad. He was a 2012 graduate of Bassett High School in Bassett, Va. Kolton was a former employee of the National College Institute in Martinsville, Va. He also served as a Police Officer with the Martinsville City Police Department before moving to Kingsport, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Grace Point Fellowship Church. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. A celebration of life service will be conducted on January 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville, Va.

Betty Jean Hollandsworth 85, of Bassett passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Frances M. Hopkins 84, of Bassett passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Andrea Nicole “Nikki” Oakes Lewis, 39, of Union Hall, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Norris Funeral Services is serving the Lewis family.

Malory Davis Minter, 88, of Stuart, Va. passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, Va.

Mary Lovell Prillaman went home to Jesus on Friday, December 10, 2021, at age 74. There will be a graveside funeral service held at Henry Memorial Park, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Her family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Lakeisha Ross, 39, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Louise Wright Ruddle, 83, of Bassett, Va. passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Stanleytown Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services. Entombment will follow the service at Roselawn Abbey. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Ruddle family.

Dolly Spencer, 36, of Bassett, passed away at her home, on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Melvin Tuggle, 90, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lucille McAlexander Wilkins, 85, of Bassett, VA passed away on Friday December 10, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Collinsville Church of the Brethren. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service also at the church and other times at the home of David and Angie Wilkins, 65 Sandalwood Drive, Bassett, VA. Entombment will be at Roselawn Abbey. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Wilkins family.