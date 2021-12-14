OJ Simpson granted early release from his parole

Marilyn Nieves/iStock

(LAS VEGAS) — O. J. Simpson was granted an early discharge from his parole by Nevada state officials.

Simpson, 74, has been on parole since October 2017 following a nine-year prison stint on various charges, including armed robbery and kidnapping. He was scheduled to be discharged from his parole on Feb. 9, 2022, but the Nevada State Police’s Division of Parole and Probation sent an early discharge request to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners.

Such a request is part of state law.

On Nov. 30, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an early discharge hearing, and on Dec. 6 the board approved the request, according to the Nevada State Police.

“The board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served,” the Nevada State Police said in a news release.

The former Buffalo Bills player and NFL commentator was convicted in 2008 for a confrontation that took place in a Las Vegas hotel room the prior year.

Bruce Fromong, a sports memorabilia dealer, claimed Simpson and a group of men broke into his room and stole sports memorabilia at gunpoint. Simpson contended the items were stolen from him and he was taking the goods back.

Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison but was eligible for parole after nine years. In 2017, the board granted Simpson parole.

