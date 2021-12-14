The Virginia Department of Health has reported four new deaths in the district due to COVID-19 since Friday, all in Henry County.

The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the city of Martinsville.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 189, followed by Franklin County with 115, Martinsville at 94 and Patrick County with 60.

Henry County has had 473 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 284, Martinsville at 187 and Patrick County with 137.

Franklin County had 96 new cases since Friday, Henry County had 46, there have been 13 in Patrick County and 13 in Martinsville.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population has Franklin County at 53, Patrick County at 39, Martinsville at 38, and Henry County at 36.

In total, Henry County has had 7,285 cases followed by Franklin County with 6,847, Patrick County 2,386, and Martinsville with 2,282 total.

In the state, 66% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 54%, Henry County 47%, Franklin County 46%, and Patrick County 39%.

The district has had 18,800 total cases, 1,081 hospitalizations and 458 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,000,694 cases, 40,300 hospitalizations and 14,957 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 50 million COVID-19 cases and 798,218 deaths. Worldwide there have been 270 million cases and 5.3 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.