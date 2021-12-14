Tuesday, December 14, 2021
10 area high school basketball games today

By staff
Boys Basketball: Today: New Covenant at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m., Tunstall at Bassett, Manga Vista at G.W. Danville, Patrick County at Halifax County, and Dan River at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Today: New Covenant at Carlisle, 5 p.m., Martinsville at Dan River, G.W. Danville at Magna Vista, Halifax County at Patrick County, Bassett at Tunstall, 7 p.m.

College Basketball: UNC plays at home against Furman tonight at 7 p.m., Tech hosts St. Bonaventure Friday at 4 p.m., and the Cavs host FDU on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

