10 area high school basketball games today

Boys Basketball: Today: New Covenant at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m., Tunstall at Bassett, Manga Vista at G.W. Danville, Patrick County at Halifax County, and Dan River at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Today: New Covenant at Carlisle, 5 p.m., Martinsville at Dan River, G.W. Danville at Magna Vista, Halifax County at Patrick County, Bassett at Tunstall, 7 p.m.

College Basketball: UNC plays at home against Furman tonight at 7 p.m., Tech hosts St. Bonaventure Friday at 4 p.m., and the Cavs host FDU on Saturday at 2 p.m.

