Tuesday, December 14, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentWary of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' spoilers, fans are deleting Twitter until...
NewsEntertainment

Wary of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoilers, fans are deleting Twitter until movie’s premiere

By staff
0
19
©2021 CTMG

If your social media friends list has started fading into dust, it’s not because of Thanos. It’s because they don’t want Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiled for them. 

The movie screened in its entirety for the first time in New York and Los Angeles Monday night, and a review embargo expired at 1:30 a.m. — which means if you weren’t lucky enough to see it, social media is a spoiler minefield. In fact, so much of the movie contains so many secrets, just a fraction of it was shown in advance to some journalists ahead of cast interviews last week — and what those insiders didn’t see, until last night, was a whole lot.

When the movie began on both coasts, a short video ran with cast members Tom HollandZendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jamie Foxx urging those lucky moviegoers not to blab before the movie officially opens Friday.

That said, professional movie reviewers have a job to do, and there’s no way of talking about the movie without spilling the tea. And then there are professional trolls, who love raining on parades. 

To those ends, the New York Post is reporting #DeletingTwitter is currently trending, with Web-heads leaving the social media platform to avoid spoilers until they’ve seen the movie themselves.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a co-production of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, the latter of which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleThe Arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world, according to NOAA report
Next articleNick Cannon is taking ‘Wild ‘N Out’ on the road in 2022
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE