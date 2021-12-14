‘Wendy Williams Show’ guest host Sherri Shepherd undergoes emergency surgery

Walt Disney Television/Lou Rocco

Sherri Shepherd had to miss out on guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show Monday due to undergoing emergency surgery on Sunday.

In a statement shared with People, a rep for Shepherd said, “Due to appendicitis, Sherri Shepherd underwent an emergency surgery yesterday. The procedure was successful and Ms. Shepherd is doing fine and resting.”

The statement continued, “She is absolutely devastated that she will not be able to guest host The Wendy Williams Show today, but she is following doctors orders and expected to make a full recovery. Thank you all for understanding and respecting her privacy.”

Michael Rapaport took over the hosting duties and addressed Shepherd’s absence during the show saying, “Sherri was supposed to host today, unfortunately, she had appendicitis.”

“She’s fine, she is fine, she had to go to the hospital last night for some emergency surgery,” he said. “She’s feeling fine today and she is resting. Get well soon Sherri, everybody loves you!”

Shepherd also took to social media to thank Rapaport for stepping in.

“If you watched the @WendyWilliams show today, you saw the news about my emergency surgery,” she wrote. “Thanks to @MichaelRapaport for stepping in for me at the last minute! And while I’m mad I didn’t meet WWE’s Naomi aka @trinity_fatu in person yet, Jeffrey did!”

Shepherd, who is scheduled to guest host again in late January, is just one to the guests hosts scheduled for The Wendy Williams Show while its original hosts Wendy Williams, focuses on her ongoing health issues.

In a statement last month, Williams said, “HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected.”

