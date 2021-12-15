Cue The Who: ‘CSI: Vegas’ reboot getting sophomore season

CBS/Sonja Flemming

CSI: Vegas is coming back. Again.

The re-launched version of the original mothership procedural that spawned CSI: Miami and CSI: New York, will return for another season, CBS announced Wednesday.

The re-launch brought back original star and executive producer William Petersen, as well as returning cast members Jorja Fox, Wallace Langham, and Paul Guilfoyle, and has been a ratings winner for the network. In fact, its playback numbers on Paramount+ were the “highest playback of any new drama on any network,” CBS touts.

In the announcement, CBS’ Executive Vice President of Current Programs Amy Reisenbach said the performance proved “that after 20 years, the CSI fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise.”

CSI first debuted October 6, 2000, and ran through 2015. The new installment wrapped its first season last week. In it, a new team tackled new cases coming into the Las Vegas crime lab, while the show’s veterans, including Peterson’s Gil Grissom and Fox’s Sara Sidle, tackled a criminal conspiracy that put at risk many of their originally solved investigations.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.