Chris Noth denies two claims of sexual assault: “The accusations…are categorically false”

(NOTE CONTENT) …And Just Like That star Chris Noth has responded to an interview the Hollywood Reporter did with two women who claimed the actor sexually assaulted them years ago.

The two women — one now 40, and another, now 31 — “approached The Hollywood Reporter separately” and claimed that the actor allegedly forced himself on them. The incidents allegedly took place, respectively, in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015.

The alleged assaults reportedly happened after Noth got to know each woman personally, they said.

Noth is flatly denying the assault claims, insisting, “The encounters were consensual. The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago, are categorically false.”

His statement continued, “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.”

The former Law & Order star continued, “It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

The alleged victims claimed Noth’s re-appearance in the Sex and the City follow-up …And Just Like That triggered repressed memories of their assaults.

