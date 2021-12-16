Thursday, December 16, 2021
Jack is back: Sam Waterston returning for ‘Law & Order’ revival

By staff
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

ABC Audio has confirmed that fan favorite Sam Waterston will be back as Jack McCoy on NBC’s revival of the original Law & Order

The actor, who earned six Emmy nominations for playing the dogged district attorney on Dick Wolf’s series, will be back in action when the series returns for its 21st season on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET. The revival will be part of a crossover event with spin-offs Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Waterston joined the long-running legal drama in its fifth season and stayed on until season 20, when NBC pulled the plug.

NBC has previously announced that black-ish star Anthony Anderson will also return, reprising as NYPD Det. Kevin Bernard. The series has also cast Burn Notice‘s Jeffrey Donovan and Camryn Manheim, late of ABC’s The Practice.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

