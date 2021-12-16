(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Naheed Bhatti, 56, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Carl Attison Bishop, 97, of Martinsville, VA passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Bishop family.

Howard Breedlove, 88, of Axton, Virginia, passed away at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Margaret Cannaday, 78, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

William Charles “Charlie” Cassell, of Fieldale passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Cassell family.

Barbara Chisholm, 72, of Second St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Floyd Wilmer Goad, age 91 of Union Hall, passed on Friday, December 10, 2021. Home going private memorial service will be at Flora Funeral Chapel, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with family viewing at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Kolton Parker Helbert, 27, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, as a result of a tragic accident on the railroad. He was a 2012 graduate of Bassett High School in Bassett, Va. Kolton was a former employee of the National College Institute in Martinsville, Va. He also served as a Police Officer with the Martinsville City Police Department before moving to Kingsport, Tenn. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. A celebration of life service will be conducted on January 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville, Va.

Frances M. Hopkins 84, of Bassett passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Leroy Hulme, 89, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert L. LaMedica, 81, of Whitsitt, N.C., departed this life on Monday, December 12, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Carol Garner Lester, 57, of Fieldale passed on Monday, December 13, 2021. A visitation will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. The family will also receive friends at the home of her daughter, Stephanie at 1006 Country Club Drive, Martinsville, Va. Arrangements are by Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, Va.

Andrea Nicole “Nikki” Oakes Lewis, 39, of Union Hall, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Norris Funeral Services is serving the Lewis family.

Lakeisha Ross, 39, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Louise Wright Ruddle, 83, of Bassett, Va. passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Stanleytown Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services. Entombment will follow the service at Roselawn Abbey. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Ruddle family.

Dolly Spencer, 36, of Bassett, passed away at her home, on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Audrey Joyce Tatum, of Collinsville passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Tatum family.

Melvin Tuggle, 90, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.