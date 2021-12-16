Peloton drops Chris Noth spot after sex assault allegations

Peloton

And just like that, Chris Noth‘s much-hyped Peloton ad has been pulled.

The fitness company has dropped its brand-new spot starring the Sex and the City star — and scrubbed it from YouTube — after Wednesday’s Hollywood Reporter article in which two women accused the actor of sexual assault.

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot,” a Peloton spokesperson said in a statement provided to ABC News. “As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

The two women — one now 40, and another, now 31 — claimed Noth forced himself on them in two separate incidents: one in Los Angeles in 2004 and the other in New York in 2015.

Noth flatly denied the claims. “The encounters were consensual,” he said in a statement. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago, are categorically false.”

The Peloton ad poked fun at Noth’s character’s death on last Sunday’s episode of HBO Max’s …And Just Like That: his character Mr. Big, who suffered from heart problems, collapsed and later died after working out on a Peloton bike. The ad showed he’s alive and well.

