Keri Hilson on her character’s merry and not-so-bright idea in ‘Hip Hop Family Christmas’

VH1

On Sunday afternoon, VH1 is airing an encore presentation of its recent release, Hip Hop Family Christmas, as we get closer to the big day. If you miss it then, it’s also playing on Christmas Eve, and streaming on demand on VH1.

Double-platinum recording artist Keri Hilson explains that like most plans during the holidays, her character’s big family plans go sideways.

“Hip Hop Family Christmas is about a family who is royalty in hip hop,” Hilson tells ABC Audio. “My character, Jessica Nixon, I work in television and I get this bright idea to help our family, who is in the midst of a lot of turmoil in the public eye, a lot of negativity and bad press. So I get the bright idea to create a special, you know that we can…I guess, show our family in a new light.”

MC Lyte plays my mother, Redman plays my dad, Serayah and [Demetrius Shipp, Jr.] play my sister and brother, Ne-Yo plays my fiancée, and we get to see how this family reacts to my idea.”

Keri adds with a laugh, “It’s a quite it’s quite a regrettable idea that my character…has, and we get to just watch it all ensue.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.