Obituaries

Naheed Bhatti, 56, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Carl Attison Bishop, 97, of Martinsville, VA passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Bishop family.

Howard Breedlove, 88, of Axton, Virginia, passed away at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Margaret Cannaday, 78, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

William Charles “Charlie” Cassell, 39, of Fieldale, went to be with his Savior on Monday, December 13, 2021. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m.in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in the Old Spoon Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Critz. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Cassell family.

Barbara Chisholm, 72, of Second St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Dorothy Goad, 73, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Floyd Wilmer Goad, age 91 of Union Hall, passed on Friday, December 10, 2021. Home going private memorial service will be at Flora Funeral Chapel, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with family viewing at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Frances M. Hopkins 84, of Bassett passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Leroy Hulme, 89, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert L. LaMedica, 81, of Whitsitt, N.C., departed this life on Monday, December 12, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Carol Garner Lester, 57, of Fieldale passed on Monday, December 13, 2021. A visitation will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. The family will also receive friends at the home of her daughter, Stephanie at 1006 Country Club Drive, Martinsville, Va. Arrangements are by Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, Va.

Dolly Spencer, 36, of Bassett, passed away at her home, on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Audrey Joyce Tatum, of Collinsville passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Tatum family.

Melvin Tuggle, 90, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Desiree White, 56, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.