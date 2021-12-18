Saturday, December 18, 2021
HomeNewsLocalStoneville man in Henry County jail after shooting
NewsLocal

Stoneville man in Henry County jail after shooting

By staff
0
28
Stoneville man in Henry County jail after shooting
Kenneth Lee Bell Jr., RCSO

On Friday December 17, 2021 at around 7 p.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators were notified of a patient at a local Triad area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation that followed revealed that Thaddeus Grey, 57, of Stoneville, N.C., had been shot with a shotgun by Kenneth Lee Bell, Jr., 60, of 6032 US 220 Bus. Stoneville, N.C. following an altercation at Bell’s residence.

Kenneth Lee Bell, Jr. was apprehended by Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies in Bassett Virginia a short time later. Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators have charged Bell with Attempted Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. He is being held in the Henry County Jail pending extradition.

Sheriff Sam Page and his team at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Stoneville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation and the apprehension of Mr. Bell.

Previous articleStorms, more possible tornadoes dominate forecast after week of wild weather
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE