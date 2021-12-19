(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Margaret Cannaday, 78, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

William Charles “Charlie” Cassell, 39, of Fieldale, went to be with his Savior on Monday, December 13, 2021. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m.in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in the Old Spoon Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Critz. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Cassell family.

Robert Delmar “Jay” Finch Jr., 55, of Roanoke, formerly of Martinsville, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, followed by a reception at the same location. Oakeys Funeral Home is in charge

Regina Gibson, 69, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Dorothy Goad, 73, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Locie Jett Goodwin, 88, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Goodwin family.

Annie Hairston, 88, of Massie Street South, Martinsville, Va., departed from this life on Friday, December 17, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.

Mabel Hairston, 99, of Manassas, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Ronald Lee Hatcher, 78, of Fieldale, died on Thursday, December 16, 2021. The family will receive friends Monday, December 20, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 12 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Henry Memory Park. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hatcher family.

Leroy Hulme, 89, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert L. LaMedica, 81, of Whitsitt, N.C., departed this life on Monday, December 12, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Conrad Luftig, 87, of Henry, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Ruth McGraw, 82, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Audrey Joyce Tatum, of Collinsville passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Tatum family.

Desiree White, 56, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.