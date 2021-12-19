Three new deaths in the district due to COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health shows three new deaths in the district; two in Henry County, one in Franklin County and one in Patrick County.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 192, followed by Franklin County with 118, Martinsville at 94 and Patrick County with 62.

Henry County has had 478 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 287, Martinsville at 187 and Patrick County with 138.

Franklin County had 24 new cases, Henry County has had 18, there have been 10 in Martinsville and 8 in Patrick County.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population has Franklin County at 52, Martinsville 42, Patrick County 37, and Henry County 36.

In total, Henry County has had 7,369 cases followed by Franklin County with 6,959, Patrick County 2,419, and Martinsville with 2,307 total.

In the state, 66% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 54%, Henry and Franklin counties 47%, and Patrick County 39%.

The district has had 19,054 total cases, 1,090 hospitalizations and 466 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,013,390 cases, 39,963 hospitalizations and 15,083 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 50 million COVID-19 cases and 806,302 deaths. Worldwide there have been 274 million cases and 5.3 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.